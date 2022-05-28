Lamden Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $55,259.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

