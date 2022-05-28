Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 119,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,163. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares during the period.

