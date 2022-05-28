Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 67,676 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 60.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lannett by 63.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,364 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

