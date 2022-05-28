Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.82.
Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.