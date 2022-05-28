LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNXSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($78.72) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($67.02) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €62.00 ($65.96) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($72.34) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF remained flat at $$40.57 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $76.93.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

