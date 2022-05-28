Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $368.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lawson Products ( NASDAQ:LAWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lawson Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lawson Products by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lawson Products by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lawson Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lawson Products by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

