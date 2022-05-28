LBRY Credits (LBC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $27,425.00

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $27,425.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.01295678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00509082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032657 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.