LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. LCNB has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

In other LCNB news, Director Mary E. Bradford purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $92,975.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $133,876. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LCNB by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LCNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LCNB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

