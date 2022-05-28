Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,787.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $271,927.33 and $14,787.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.63 or 0.00706811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00510321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00032930 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

