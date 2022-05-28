LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €102.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.30 ($108.83) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($164.89) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($164.89) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($153.19) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($147.87) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €94.24 ($100.26) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($104.79). The business’s 50 day moving average is €100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €112.13.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

