LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) SVP Fergal Stack Sells 5,405 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fergal Stack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,437. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,668,000 after buying an additional 626,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 1,263,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after buying an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,999,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 41.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 508,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

