Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LLESY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.0272 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lendlease Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Lendlease Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.