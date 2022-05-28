Lethean (LTHN) Hits Market Capitalization of $284,316.36

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $284,316.36 and approximately $38.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lethean has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,848.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.37 or 0.06154041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00218818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00612526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00614381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00078347 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004490 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

