Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Short Interest Update

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LVRA stock remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Friday. 299,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,920. Levere has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVRA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,061,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levere by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

