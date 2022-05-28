LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of LX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.37. 924,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,837. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $435.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. LexinFintech has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech (Get Rating)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.