Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading 10.7% Higher

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $24.88. 311,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,366,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

