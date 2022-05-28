Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises approximately 1.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $23,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. 1,820,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,113. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.67.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $7,537,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,292,520 shares in the company, valued at $318,156,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,208,098 shares of company stock valued at $132,814,202 in the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

