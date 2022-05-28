LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $61.89.

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

