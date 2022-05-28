LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $61.89.
