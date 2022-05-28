LMR Partners LLP Acquires 62,358 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,358 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $100,564,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after buying an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,115,000 after buying an additional 896,940 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $19,460,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,017,000 after buying an additional 545,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.