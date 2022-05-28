LMR Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,918 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of AerCap worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

