LMR Partners LLP Increases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,750 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

