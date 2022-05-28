LMR Partners LLP Invests $7.82 Million in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Globant by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Globant by 5.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

GLOB opened at $198.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.02. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

