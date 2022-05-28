LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Odey Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Odey Holdings Ltd now owns 64,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,762,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 611,202 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.