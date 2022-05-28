LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Leggett & Platt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

