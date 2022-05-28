LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Duolingo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $62,484,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $49,908,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,323,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -47.60. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.26. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $42,937.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,510 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,041.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 629,498 shares of company stock worth $55,918,511 and sold 1,167 shares worth $106,162.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

