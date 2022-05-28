LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 400,000 Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,316,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,044,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000.

NASDAQ BCSAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

