LMR Partners LLP Takes $3.68 Million Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,156 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,988,000 after acquiring an additional 158,563 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 47,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $66.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.89.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

JKS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

