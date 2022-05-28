Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 12,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $450.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

