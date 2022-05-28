Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Down 69.2% in May

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LRFC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.99. 6,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,539. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.57. Logan Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 100.60%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.
