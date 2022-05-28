Loki Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,004.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.44 or 0.06172976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00217974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.40 or 0.00615087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.21 or 0.00610968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00078655 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

