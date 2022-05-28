LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.65 on July 13th

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LMP opened at GBX 258.20 ($3.25) on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 266.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.03) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.52) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.84) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 300.50 ($3.78).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

