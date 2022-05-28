LPL Financial LLC Acquires 24,438 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 581,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $148,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $316,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $194.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

