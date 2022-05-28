LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $101,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.44. The firm has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

