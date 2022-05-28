LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,998,591 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.70% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $106,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.