LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,271,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,068,000 after buying an additional 8,452,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after buying an additional 6,887,384 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,699,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after buying an additional 2,658,478 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

