LPL Financial LLC Has $128.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,253,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,349 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $128,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 340,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,489,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,269,000 after acquiring an additional 62,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,276,000 after acquiring an additional 145,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $107.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average is $94.28.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.