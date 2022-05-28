LPL Financial LLC Has $391.32 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,507,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $391,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28.

