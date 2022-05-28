LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $611,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.