LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $115,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.07. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.81 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

