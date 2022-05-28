LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 246,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $715,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $364.06 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $327.06 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.