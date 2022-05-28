LPL Financial LLC Purchases 282,559 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.90% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $900,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VTV opened at $145.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

