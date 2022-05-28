LPL Financial LLC Purchases 32,995 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of CVS Health worth $133,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.