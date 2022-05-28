LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,197 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $436,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

