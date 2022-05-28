LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Blackstone worth $110,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,094,388 shares valued at $66,464,520. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.39 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

