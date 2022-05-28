LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0167

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $265,974.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,891.45 or 0.99983549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001731 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 233,603,475 coins and its circulating supply is 173,109,380 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

