Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.59.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. Lyft has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

