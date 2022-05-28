LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.75.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

LYB stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,811. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.40.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

