Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Down 70.3% in May

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MACE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 99,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Mace Security International has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.66.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

