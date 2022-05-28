Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Down 70.3% in May

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MACE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 99,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Mace Security International has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.66.
Mace Security International Company Profile
