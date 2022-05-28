Macquarie Initiates Coverage on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.20 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.26.

XPEV opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 5.39. XPeng has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,477 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,375,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

