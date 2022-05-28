Macy’s (NYSE:M) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.54.

M opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Macy’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after acquiring an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 112,504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,948,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $10,617,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after buying an additional 87,206 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

