Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $57.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMP. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.30.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.